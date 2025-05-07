Fortreum Announces Expansion into ISO Certification Services

Fortreum expands a more comprehensive suite of compliance services—supporting internationally recognized standards in both information security and privacy.
LANSDOWNE, Va., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortreum, a leading provider of cloud and cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the expansion of its service offerings to include ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB)-accredited certification services for ISO/IEC 27001 and ISO/IEC 27701.
The ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) is the largest and most recognized multi-disciplinary accreditation body in the Western Hemisphere, accrediting over 2,500 organizations across nearly 80 countries.
"This achievement as an ISO certification body aligns directly with our mission to deliver trusted, independent assessments," said James Leach, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Fortreum. "It positions us as a comprehensive assurance and technical testing partner for organizations navigating today's complex regulatory landscape."
In line with this expansion, Fortreum's XRAMP™ platform now offers clients a more comprehensive suite of compliance services—supporting internationally recognized standards in both information security and privacy. Organizations can further meet their evolving risk management requirements with greater confidence and global credibility.
About Fortreum
Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.
For more information, visit www.fortreum.com or contact us at [email protected].
ISO certification audits are delivered through Fortreum INTL LLC, a separate entity from Fortreum LLC. Impartiality is upheld to meet the requirements of ISO 17021-1. For more information, see Fortreum INTL's impartiality policy at https://fortreumintl.com/impartiality/
James Leach, Fortreum, 1 571-831-3759, [email protected], Fortreum.com
