Fortreum Announces Expansion into ISO Certification Services

"This achievement as an ISO certification body aligns directly with our mission to deliver trusted, independent assessments," said James Leach, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Fortreum. "It positions us as a comprehensive assurance and technical testing partner for organizations navigating today's complex regulatory landscape."

In line with this expansion, Fortreum's XRAMP™ platform now offers clients a more comprehensive suite of compliance services—supporting internationally recognized standards in both information security and privacy. Organizations can further meet their evolving risk management requirements with greater confidence and global credibility.

About Fortreum

Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.

For more information, visit www.fortreum.com or contact us at [email protected].

ISO certification audits are delivered through Fortreum INTL LLC, a separate entity from Fortreum LLC. Impartiality is upheld to meet the requirements of ISO 17021-1. For more information, see Fortreum INTL's impartiality policy at https://fortreumintl.com/impartiality/

James Leach, Fortreum, [email protected]

