Fortreum Awarded GSA Schedule, Expanding Cybersecurity Services to Government Agencies

Fortreum LLC, a small business, specializes in helping client partners achieve their compliance goals. The company's mission is to simplify the regulatory burden and provide unparalleled service amidst the complex landscape of cybersecurity requirements. With services ranging from advisory and assessment to red team and penetration testing, Fortreum is one of the fastest-growing cyber companies in the D.C. region.

Government agencies can now access Fortreum's services through the GSA Schedule, streamlining the procurement process and ensuring top-tier cybersecurity support.

You can access Fortreum's GSA Price List and Terms and Conditions here: https://www.gsaadvantage.gov/ref_text/47QTCA24D00D5/0ZQ7W2.3VGKQQ_47QTCA24D00D5_FORTREUMGSA47QTCA24D00D5.PDF (gsaadvantage.gov)

For more information about Fortreum's services and to learn how they can support your mission, please contact us at [email protected] or visit our website at https://fortreum.com/contact/

Fortreum LLC is dedicated to assisting organizations in navigating the complexities of cybersecurity compliance and risk validations. With a team of seasoned experts, Fortreum provides comprehensive solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client. The company's dedication to cyber risk and innovation has established Fortreum as a trusted partner in the cybersecurity industry.

