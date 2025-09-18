Fortreum Completes Successful CMMC Level 2 Assessment for Palantir

We commend Palantir for their diligence, transparency, and professionalism throughout the assessment process. Their team demonstrated a strong culture of security and a deep understanding of the NIST SP 800-171 requirements. Post this

"We commend Palantir for their diligence, transparency, and professionalism throughout the assessment process," said Michael Carter, Managing Partner at Fortreum. "Their team demonstrated a strong culture of security and a deep understanding of the NIST SP 800-171 requirements. It was a privilege to work with such a dedicated organization."

As one of the early adopters of the CMMC framework, Palantir has set a high bar for cybersecurity excellence. Their assessment resulted in a perfect score—successfully implementing all 110 required practices without any findings. This rare accomplishment underscores their proactive approach to compliance and positions them as a model for other organizations navigating the evolving landscape of defense contracting.

The assessment was conducted by Fortreum's expert team of certified security assessors, who performed a comprehensive review of Palantir's technical controls, documentation, and operational practices. The successful outcome confirms that Palantir meets all 110 required practices and is now eligible to engage in DoD contracts involving CUI.

As the defense industrial base continues to evolve in response to emerging threats, CMMC Level 2 certification plays a critical role in strengthening national security and supply chain resilience. Fortreum remains committed to supporting organizations on their journey toward compliance and cyber maturity.

For more information about Fortreum and CMMC service offerings, start with the CMMC Guide for business leaders.

