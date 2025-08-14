Fortreum Ranks No. 523 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a testament to our team's relentless commitment to excellence, innovation, and trust in cybersecurity. Our growth reflects not just the strength of our solutions, but the deep partnerships we build with our clients. Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine.

Michael Carter, co-founder of Fortreum, stated, "Earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is really a reflection of our customers' trust. Their challenges drive our innovation, and their wins are our wins. This recognition belongs to them as much as it does to our team."

CONTACT:

James Leach

[email protected]

571-831-3759

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Fortreum

Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs. We are also committed to nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals within our communities. Ultimately, Fortreum is a collective of highly specialized cybersecurity practitioners dedicated to our clients' success. For more information, visit https://fortreum.com/.

Media Contact

James Leach, Fortreum, 1 571-831-3759, [email protected], https://fortreum.com

SOURCE Fortreum