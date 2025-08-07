Fortreum Recognized by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA Certifying and Attesting Body

Performing PCI QSA assessments is critical to maintaining security that meets PCI standards and DSS requirements. Whether building a new PCI-compliant environment or maintaining an existing one, Fortreum supports organizations throughout the full PCI compliance lifecycle.
LANSDOWNE, Va., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortreum, a recognized leader in cloud and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce its official designation by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) as a Qualified Security Assessor (QSA) organization, authorized to certify and attest to PCI compliance.
Organizations across industries including merchants, service providers, and cloud service providers—can now leverage Fortreum's expanded regulatory services to meet PCI DSS compliance requirements. As an approved PCI QSA, Fortreum is equipped to conduct Reports on Compliance (ROC) and guide the completion of applicable Self-Assessment Questionnaires (SAQs). Whether building a new PCI-compliant environment or maintaining an existing one, Fortreum supports organizations throughout the full PCI compliance lifecycle.
"Ensuring that your PCI cybersecurity program is robust, yet adaptable, is critical to today's regulatory compliance and emerging threats," said James Leach, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Fortreum. "Choosing Fortreum as a PCI SSC-authorized QSA partner, further expands our governance and XRAMP capabilities for our customers in both US and International markets."
The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) is a global forum for the ongoing development, enhancement, storage, dissemination, and implementation of security standards for account data protection. PCI SSC helps secure global payment data with payment security standards and resources that are industry-driven, forward-looking, and collaborative. PCI SSC standards and resources help protect the people, processes, and technologies across the payment ecosystem to help secure payments worldwide.
About Fortreum
Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.
