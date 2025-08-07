Fortreum Recognized by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council as a PCI QSA Certifying and Attesting Body

Ensuring that your PCI cybersecurity program is robust, yet adaptable, is critical to today's regulatory compliance and emerging threats," said James Leach, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Fortreum. Post this

"Ensuring that your PCI cybersecurity program is robust, yet adaptable, is critical to today's regulatory compliance and emerging threats," said James Leach, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Fortreum. "Choosing Fortreum as a PCI SSC-authorized QSA partner, further expands our governance and XRAMP capabilities for our customers in both US and International markets."

The PCI Security Standards Council (PCI SSC) is a global forum for the ongoing development, enhancement, storage, dissemination, and implementation of security standards for account data protection. PCI SSC helps secure global payment data with payment security standards and resources that are industry-driven, forward-looking, and collaborative. PCI SSC standards and resources help protect the people, processes, and technologies across the payment ecosystem to help secure payments worldwide.

About Fortreum

Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.

