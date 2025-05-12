Fortreum Secures C3PAO Authorization, Enabling Official DoD Cybersecurity Assessments

Achieving C3PAO status reflects our unwavering commitment to national security and our dedication to helping DoD Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations strengthen their cyber posture in alignment with CMMC requirements. Post this

"Achieving C3PAO status reflects our unwavering commitment to national security and our dedication to helping DoD Defense Industrial Base (DIB) organizations strengthen their cyber posture in alignment with CMMC requirements," said Michael Carter, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Fortreum.

As a C3PAO, Fortreum will expand our CMMC services (both on assessment and advisory), helping DoD DIB suppliers validate their cybersecurity readiness and fulfill contract obligations that protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). DIB contractors can learn more on how to prepare for CMMC through a comprehensive Guide for Defense Contractors, available upon request.

This latest credential builds on Fortreum's rapidly growing portfolio of compliance and assurance services, including Fortreum's recent ANAB-issued ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 accreditations. Through its XRAMP platform, Fortreum offers a unified approach to compliance that streamlines risk management, enabling clients to navigate regulatory complexity with confidence.

About Fortreum

Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 25 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs.

For more information, visit www.fortreum.com or contact us at [email protected]

Media Contact

James Leach, Fortreum, 1 571-831-3759, [email protected], https://fortreum.com/

SOURCE Fortreum