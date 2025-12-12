Fortreum strengthens leadership position for partners accelerating readiness in the FedRAMP 20x Cohort 1 Program

Fortreum announces its strengthened role in the new 20X program, highlighting that it supports two of the three CSPs in the first cohort, demonstrating its leadership, technical expertise, and ability to accelerate 20X readiness in complex federal environments.

LANSDOWNE, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortreum today announces its strengthened position as a premier provider within the newly launched 20X program, following the public release of the program's inaugural cohort. Fortreum currently supports two of the three Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) of the designated cohort ready to proceed in the 20x Cohort 1 phase. This level of engagement underscores Fortreum's leadership, deep technical expertise, and proven ability to accelerate 20x readiness for organizations operating in complex federal environments.