Fortreum strengthens leadership position for partners accelerating readiness in the FedRAMP 20x Cohort 1 Program

Fortreum announces its strengthened role in the new 20X program, highlighting that it supports two of the three CSPs in the first cohort, demonstrating its leadership, technical expertise, and ability to accelerate 20X readiness in complex federal environments.
LANSDOWNE, Va., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortreum today announces its strengthened position as a premier provider within the newly launched 20X program, following the public release of the program's inaugural cohort. Fortreum currently supports two of the three Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) of the designated cohort ready to proceed in the 20x Cohort 1 phase. This level of engagement underscores Fortreum's leadership, deep technical expertise, and proven ability to accelerate 20x readiness for organizations operating in complex federal environments.
As the broader 20x Phase 2 initiative progresses, including this first cohort of companies advancing toward a 12-month FedRAMP 20x authorization, Fortreum is uniquely positioned to guide and support customers across the spectrum of maturity. With a track record of delivering secure, scalable, and compliant enablement, Fortreum continues to distinguish itself as the leading partner for agencies and enterprises seeking to fully realize the value of 20x.
Michael Carter, co-founder of Fortreum, stated, "Fortreum's role has never been clearer. Our team's proven ability to deliver solutions positions us to support customers at every stage of their 20x journey. We're proud to serve as the trusted partner."
About Fortreum
Fortreum is an independent firm specializing in audit, advisory, and technical testing services, delivering cybersecurity expertise in highly regulated industries. Our mission is to simplify cloud and cybersecurity challenges for our clients. With nearly 45 years of combined experience in both the public and private sectors, Fortreum is dedicated to addressing our customers' complex cloud and cybersecurity needs. We are also committed to nurturing the next generation of cybersecurity professionals within our communities. Ultimately, Fortreum is a collective of highly specialized cybersecurity practitioners dedicated to our clients' success. For more information, visit https://Fortreum.com/.
