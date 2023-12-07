FORT's Safe Remote Control Pro Brings SIL 3-Certified Safety and Control to Autonomous Vehicles and Heavy Machinery

"We're seeing a huge demand for safe, flexible control options that can help people get the most out of their robots. The ability to use one remote and easily switch between different machines is a big productivity boost." Post this

The remote can be used with robots in warehousing and manufacturing as well as heavy machinery in agriculture, construction, mining, and more. Remote operation reduces the risk of injuries around dangerous machinery in these industries. The easy-to-use controller helps operators boost productivity, minimize the need for additional personnel, and prevent unplanned downtime.

"The adoption of autonomous equipment is growing, but there's still a need for human oversight," said Samuel Reeves, Founder and CEO of FORT. "We're seeing a huge demand for safe, flexible control options that can help people get the most out of their robots. The ability to use one remote and easily switch between different machines is a big productivity boost."

Safe and Secure Remote Machine Operation

FORT's Safe Remote Control Pro uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) for short-range applications and an ISM radio band for longer ranges (915 and 868 MHz). It has an SIL 3–certified emergency stop button for immediate shutdown to prevent injury, damage, or downtime in an unsafe situation. The lightweight, rugged remote is designed for comfortable all-day use, and the familiar gaming-style design requires minimal training, allowing users to get up and running quickly. The controller also features drop, orientation, and abandonment detection, which will pause a machine or vehicle if the remote is incorrectly handled, dropped, or has been dormant for prolonged periods. Additional features include CANOpen programming, IP65 housing, and an 18-hour battery life.

"Ushering in the age where humans and machines are working side by side not only in the warehouse and on the plant floor but on worksites requires safe, secure, and dynamic control solutions," said FORT CTO Nathan Bivans. "The devices must be safe so nobody gets hurt around machines moving on their own, secure enough to prevent cyberbreaches and the associated downtime, and dynamic enough to deal with complicated workflows, changing conditions, and mixes of technology that comprise the worksites of today."

He added, "FORT is building its Robotics Control Platform to specifically address these challenges."

Like other FORT Pro Series devices, the Safe Remote Control Pro features secure firmware to protect against cybersecurity threats, including robust protocols for secure boot, configuration, and updates, ensuring that only approved devices can communicate with one another. The controller can also be securely configured and managed using the FORT Manager cloud platform, available via a no-code web application or through API access for direct integration with an existing system.

About FORT Robotics (FORT)

FORT's first-of-its-kind Robotics Control Platform gives robot builders and users safe, secure, and dynamic control over their machines.

As autonomous systems become more common at worksites, FORT's hardware and software solutions help companies maximize human–machine collaboration while reducing risk — ensuring that people, assets, and data are protected and productive. Founded in 2018, FORT serves hundreds of customers, including industry leaders in warehousing, agriculture, construction, and many other verticals. Find more information at fortrobotics.com.

