Fortuna Achieves State of Florida Veteran Business Enterprise Certification

"We're proud to support Florida's growth by bringing veteran talent into emerging industries like the space economy." Post this

"We're excited to receive Florida Veteran Business Enterprise certification," said Jack Smith, Founder & CEO of Fortuna. "With our strong focus on the emerging space economy - where Florida is leading the way - we look forward to expanding our impact and bringing our veteran hiring capabilities more fully to support the veterans, reservists, and spouses of Florida."

The OSD Veteran Business Enterprise certification provides expanded opportunities for Fortuna to collaborate with state agencies and partners committed to veteran businesses. It also reinforces the company's role in supporting economic growth by contributing to the advancement of veteran-owned businesses across Florida.

Fortuna was founded in 2014 and has grown into a nationally recognized provider of IT consulting, workforce solutions, and digital transformation services. As a disabled, veteran-owned business, Fortuna has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering high-quality solutions while empowering both its employees and the communities it serves.

This latest certification adds to Fortuna's growing list of recognitions and milestones, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner and leader within the veteran business community.

"We take great pride in representing the veteran business community," Smith added. "This certification is more than a designation - it is a reflection of our values, our team, and our continued dedication to serving with purpose."

For more information about Fortuna, visit www.gofortuna.com.

Media Contact

Alice Parenti, Fortuna BMC, 1 619-804-1150, [email protected], gofortuna.com

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SOURCE Fortuna BMC