Fortuna Operating and North Hudson Resource Partners Announce Canadian Expansion

Fortuna enters Canadian non-operated market with a drilling joint venture.

HOUSTON, Texas, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortuna Operating ("Fortuna"), the operating arm of North Hudson Resources Partners, LP ("North Hudson") non-operated investment platform, is pleased to announce a drilling partnership with a top-tier Canadian operator for working interest in a seven-well development program. The wells are located in the core of the Duvernay and Montney resource plays in Alberta, Canada.

Fortuna looks forward to complementing this milestone transaction with additional non-operated partnerships, development joint-ventures, and joint acquisitions with operators targeting the West Shale Basin resource plays.

To date, Fortuna and North Hudson have completed over 100 non-operated transactions with 32 different operators and requiring over $1.2 billion of capital.

ABOUT NORTH HUDSON & FORTUNA

North Hudson is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With $1.1 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, North Hudson's private equity platforms own both non-operated and operated oil and gas assets. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian Basin, DJ Basin, San Juan Basin, and Haynesville Shale.

Fortuna is the operating arm of North Hudson's non-operated investment platforms and manages North Hudson Production Partners, LP, North Hudson Production Partners II, LP, TNM Resources, LLC, as well as various other North Hudson investments. These non-operated platforms collectively produce over 20,000 Boe/d. Fortuna is led by CEO Travis Pace and COO Taylor Russell.

