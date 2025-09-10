Fortuna Operating and North Hudson Resource Partners Announce Second Canadian Non-Operated Oil and Gas Transaction

Fortuna expands Canadian presence with second non-operated drilling joint venture

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fortuna Operating ("Fortuna"), the operating arm of North Hudson Resource Partners, LP ("North Hudson") non-operated investment platform, is pleased to announce its second Canadian non-operated oil and gas partnership. The transaction is structured as a drilling joint venture with a top-tier Canadian operator and includes funding for a 50% working interest in a thirteen-well development program. The wells are in the core of the Montney resource play in Alberta, Canada and are currently being drilled.

Fortuna looks forward to complementing this milestone transaction with additional non-operated partnerships, development joint-ventures, and joint acquisitions with operators targeting Canadian oil and gas basins. To date, Fortuna and North Hudson have completed over 120 non-operated transactions with 30 different operators requiring over $1.3 billion of capital.

ABOUT NORTH HUDSON & FORTUNA

North Hudson is a Houston-based energy investment firm focused on opportunistic upstream and midstream energy investments in North America. With $1.4 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2024, North Hudson's private equity platforms own both non-operated and operated oil and gas assets. Its current portfolio includes interests in over 4,500 wells primarily located in the Permian, DJ, San Juan, Williston, Utica, Montney and Duvernay, and Haynesville.

Fortuna manages North Hudson's non-operated investment platforms, including North Hudson Production Partner Funds III, IV, and V, TNM Resources, LLC, and Cedar Creek Production, LLC. Collectively these non-operated platforms produce over 22,000 Boe/d in basins throughout North America.

