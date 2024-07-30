Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Rachele Crumpler, CFO of 2020 Companies shared, "Millennials at 2020 Companies are not just the future; they drive innovative spirit. Their tech-savvy nature, collaborative approach, and passion for purpose align with our people-focused culture of learning and growth." Post this

Rachele Crumpler, CFO of 2020 Companies shared, "Millennials at 2020 Companies are not just the future; they drive innovative spirit. Their tech-savvy nature, collaborative approach, and passion for purpose align with our people-focused culture of learning and growth. This recognition, as a Fortune Best Workplace for Millennials, is a great compliment to our teams' hard work, and we are thrilled to create a culture where they can thrive."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

Building on this momentum, 2020 Companies has ranked as one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in 2023 and 2024. This recognition is further bolstered by our 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas designation. Our commitment to encouraging a rewarding and inclusive environment was also acknowledged in 2023 with Newsweek's America's Greatest Workplaces honors for Parents & Families, Job Starters, Diversity, and Women.

About 2020 Companies

Headquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 400,000+ retail doors across the United States, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit www.2020companies.com.

Follow 2020 Companies on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram. Review our Great Place To Work Certification Company Page.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

