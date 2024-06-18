Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name 2020 Companies to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Christopher B. Munday, Chairman & CEO, stated, "Our inclusion on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list speaks volumes about our team's dedication and excellence. It underscores our commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment." Post this

Christopher B. Munday, Chairman & CEO, on his team's incredible effort, stated, "Our inclusion on the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas list speaks volumes about our team's dedication and excellence. It underscores our commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation, inclusivity, and empowerment. This recognition inspires us to persist in our pursuit of excellence and create an environment where every employee can thrive and contribute to our collective success."

The Best Workplaces in Texas list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or another demographic identifier.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These companies are determined to create the best work environment for their people, and in return, they are seeing stronger performance, faster innovation, and healthier growth."

In 2023 & 2024, 2020 Companies also ranked as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. In 2023, 2020 Companies was listed as America's Greatest Workplaces for Parents & Families, Job Starters, Diversity, and Women.

About 2020 Companies

Headquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 400,000+ retail doors across the United States, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands. For more information, visit 2020companies.com

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List by surveying companies that together employ more than 8.2 million people in the U.S., with over 1.3 million survey responses received. Of those, nearly 95,000 responses were received from employees at companies who were eligible for the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. To be eligible, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in Texas. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

