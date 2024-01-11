Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Cognosante to 2023 Best Workplaces for Women List, Ranking No. 78

Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Cognosante as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List. This is Cognosante's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 78.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Cognosante as one of the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women™ List. This is Cognosante's first time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 78. Earning a spot means Cognosante is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

To determine the Best Workplaces for Women, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 600,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that were eligible for the list. To be considered, a company must employ at least 50 women, and have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women and at least one woman executive.

"We are delighted to be included on the Best Workplaces for Women List," said Chief Administration Officer Jennifer Bailey. "As companies continue to recognize inclusion and equity as critical to retention, we are proud women fill over 50% of roles across all levels of our organization. We have seen this greater equity drive diversity of thought, deeper engagement, and increased productivity. Our inclusion in the Best Workplaces for Women List demonstrates that our investments in workplace culture are translating into meaningful employee experiences."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, with over 1.3 million survey responses received this year, representing the experiences of more than 7.5 million employees.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier. Great Place To Work analyzed the gender balance of each workplace compared with Bureau of Labor Statistics industry data. Companies are also assessed on how representation changes as women rise from front-line positions to the board of directors.

"In a challenging market, companies can't afford to leave workers on the sidelines," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "When women feel empowered to be full participants in the workplace, productivity and profit grows, insulating the organization from external pressure. We celebrate these companies who are committed to closing the gender gap, developing the next generation of women leaders to solve the complex problems we all face."

"Fortune congratulates the companies that made the cut for the Best Workplaces for Women," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Based on survey responses of so many women nationwide, these companies clearly demonstrate they have created workplaces where women are consistently valued, supported, and encouraged to do their best work."

Cognosante has been named a Great Place to Work certified company for each of the past four years.

About Cognosante

At Cognosante, we help create a safe, healthy, more equitable nation for all. Federal agencies who deliver exceptional public services and programs choose us for our innovative mindset and unwavering dedication to moving their missions forward. Applying practical expertise to build solutions that leverage leading technologies, Cognosante partners with healthcare, civilian, and defense agencies to realize program outcomes and performance.

Whether we are modernizing systems, enabling greater access to public services, or delivering mission-critical programs, we innovate with purpose – touching the lives of millions of people. For more information, visit cognosante.com.

About the Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2023 Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one executive who's a woman. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.fortune.com.

