Fortune Media and Great Place To Work name FirstService Residential to 2024 Best Workplaces for Women list

At FirstService, women make up 50% of all associate roles and represent 51% of directors and senior leadership positions.

Chief executive officer David Diestel emphasizes the importance of creating a supportive work culture where every associate can thrive, sharing "We value all our associates, and we also recognize the challenges that women continue to encounter to advance in their careers, in our industry, and others. That is why we strive to provide a great workplace for women – which means a high-performing workplace for all our associates."

The Best Workplaces for Women list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for women regardless of job role, race, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"The things that create a great workplace for women are the same basic needs that every employee has," says Michael C. Bush, chief executive officer of Great Place To Work. "The best workplaces have closed the experience gap, providing access and opportunity to all regardless of an employee's gender or background."

FirstService Residential is certified as a Great Place To Work® and was recently named by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Real EstateTM for 2024.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of nearly 600,000 employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified™ companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

