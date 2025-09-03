Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. to 2025 Best Small Workplaces List

"Across HalcyonFT, we strive to create an environment where every employee feels valued, supported, and inspired to grow," said Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People & Culture. "Our commitment to culture is what makes HalcyonFT a truly special place to work." Post this

"Small and medium businesses can compete with anyone for talent when they build an irresistible culture," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success."

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

HalcyonFT has been recognized as a top workplace for two consecutive years. The company earned the Great Place To Work® Certification for both 2023–2024 and 2024–2025, with 100% of employees affirming that it is a great place to work each year. In 2025, HalcyonFT was also named to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List.

About Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.4 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, nearly 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work® Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

