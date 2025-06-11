Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. to 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

"Being named one of the Best Workplaces in the Bay Area is an incredible honor that reflects the heart of our culture—our people," said Managing Partner Rodric O'Connor. Post this

Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People and Culture, leads HalcyonFT's effort in creating a workplace where everyone feels seen, heard, and empowered to do their best work. "This recognition is a testament to the shared values and innovation our employees bring to their work every day," she said.

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Michael C. Bush, CEO at Great Place To Work. "These companies prove that prioritizing people leads to better performance, and that leaders who invest in their people are rewarded with more sustainable and profitable businesses."

HalcyonFT also received its Great Place To Work® certification in 2023-2024 and 2024-2025, with 100% of employees agreeing it is a great place to work.

About Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 8.4 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, nearly 85,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List and these selections are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified™, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings more than three decades of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model™ help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on its coveted Best Workplaces™ lists.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

