Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. to 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

"At HalcyonFT, culture is not just an initiative; it is part of how we operate every day," Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People and Culture. Post this

"At HalcyonFT, culture is not just an initiative; it is part of how we operate every day," said Steffany Hofmeister, Director of People and Culture. "Receiving this recognition for the second consecutive year, alongside three straight years of Great Place To Work Certification, is incredibly rewarding. It speaks to the dedication of our employees, leaders, and teams who continue to make HalcyonFT a place where people feel supported, valued, and empowered to succeed."

The Best Workplaces in the Bay Area list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were rewarded based on their ability to deliver positive outcomes for employees, regardless of role or status within the organization.

To be eligible for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™, have at least 10 U.S. employees, and be headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"Congratulations to the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "By focusing on people, these companies are more resilient and effective in a business environment that demands speed, innovation, and agility."

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. has earned multiple national and regional workplace recognitions from Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. In 2025, HalcyonFT was named to both the Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List, recognizing the top 100 small business workplaces in the United States, and the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area™ List, recognizing the top 75 workplaces in the Bay Area, California.

In addition, HalcyonFT has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ for three consecutive years - 2023-2024, 2024-2025, and 2025-2026 - with 100% of employees consistently agreeing that HalcyonFT is a great place to work.

About Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.

Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P. ("HalcyonFT"), is an information technology services firm founded in 2010 by industry veteran Rodric O'Connor. Focused exclusively on serving financial services firms, HalcyonFT delivers outsourced IT solutions with a comprehensive understanding of industry trends, challenges and expectations. HalcyonFT offers an unparalleled degree of professional IT service encompassing top-level strategic leadership from an award-winning CTO, along with deep knowledge and focus of all staff in the specific requirements of the financial services industry. For more information, please visit www.halcyonft.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List by surveying 1.3 million employees in the U.S., representing companies that collectively employ more than 7.3 million U.S. workers. Of those responses, more than 70,000 were received from employees at companies that were eligible for the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces in the Bay Area List, and these rankings are based on their feedback. Companies earn eligibility by being Great Place To Work Certified, having at least 10 U.S. employees, and having headquarters in the Bay Area. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders, as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact

Steffany Hofmeister, Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P., 1 628-226-8158, [email protected], https://www.halcyonft.com/

SOURCE Halcyon Financial Technology, L.P.