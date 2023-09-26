Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Mission Cloud to 2023 Best Workplaces in Technology List, Ranking No. 46

Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine select Mission Cloud for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Mission Cloud, a US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Partner, for the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology™ List. This is Mission's second time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 46th place on the small and medium companies list. Earning a spot means that Mission Cloud is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Technology award is based on analysis of survey responses over 162,000 current employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the tech industry.

"On the heels of being recognized as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine, it is truly an honor to also be named, for the second year in a row, as one of the Best Workplaces in Technology™," said Karoline Saffi, Chief People Officer, Mission Cloud. "These prestigious lists truly underscore our mission to be innovative and provide a positive and diverse work culture, while also providing our employees an environment where they can succeed and grow their careers. We have experienced great success accomplishing these goals, but we know that there is work still to be done and we will continue to foster a culture employees can be proud of."

The Best Workplaces in Technology list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation, and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Technology," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in technology is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

In July, Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine also named Mission Cloud to its 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials list. This continues a trend of Mission being honored as a best workplace with the company also being ranked in the Best Medium Sized Workplaces list and Best Workplace in Technology in 2022.

About Mission Cloud

Mission Cloud is a leading born-in-the-cloud managed services, consulting provider, and AWS Premier Tier Partner. Mission Cloud empowers businesses to build a successful future in the cloud with the broadest capabilities, software, and services. Mission Cloud is a holistic partner for businesses who seek to migrate, manage, modernize, and optimize their cloud environments, and build new applications with emerging technologies like generative AI. Mission Cloud consistently earns Best Places to Work awards and is recognized across the technology industry for its commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) and for closing the cloud literacy skills gap among underrepresented communities.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology List

Great Place To Work selected the Best Workplaces in Technology by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than over 162,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the technology industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received, representing the work experiences of 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit http://www.fortune.com.

