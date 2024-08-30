Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Orases to 2024 Best Small Workplaces List

"We are deeply grateful to our dedicated team members who have earned us a spot on this list and make Orases a truly special place to work every day." - Nick Damoulakis, CEO, Orases Post this

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying over 8 million people from companies in the U.S., receiving 1.3 million confidential responses. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."

To learn more about the survey methodology and to see the full 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List, visit this link. To learn more about Orases or to join their team, visit Orases.com.

About Orases

Orases is a bespoke software development company specializing in crafting innovative digital solutions to empower businesses in navigating the ever-evolving digital landscape. With a team of seasoned professionals and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Orases delivers tailor-made software solutions that drive tangible outcomes and surpass client expectations. To discover more, visit Orases.com.

