Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2023 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

"Our focus is always to create remarkable experiences and enrich our company culture," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. Tweet this

"Our focus is always to create remarkable experiences and enrich our company culture," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "We are so thrilled to receive such a prestigious award that highlights our coworkers' drive, commitment, and hard work. Our company would not be where it is without our coworkers and we are always grateful for what they bring to our company and the communities we serve."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 7.5 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies know that it isn't the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards: higher levels of performance, innovation and customer experience."

"Fortune congratulates the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services," says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. "Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in the professional services field is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what's needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for Medium Workplaces, Millennials, PEOPLE Companies that Care, Professional Services and Women. In 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as well as Best Staffing Firms for Women, "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction" and "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction" by ClearlyRated.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.‥

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Great Place To Work® selected the 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 127,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study. In the last year, 1.3 million survey responses were received representing the work experiences of more than 7.5 million employees. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit‥http://www.fortune.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing Companies, (714) 939-8600, [email protected], www.rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing Companies