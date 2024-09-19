Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name Roth Staffing Companies to 2024 Best Medium Workplaces List

Roth Staffing Companies ranks on the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List, this year coming in at #13.

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine have selected Roth Staffing Companies for the 2024 Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ List. This is Roth Staffing's eighth time being named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at #13.

To determine the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 213,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with between 100 and 999 U.S. employees.

"It's a great honor to be recognized once again as one of Fortune and Great Place to Work's Best Medium Workplaces," stated Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This holds special significance because it directly reflects our coworkers' pride in being part of our organization. As a company, we are committed to fostering a strong culture in which our coworkers can thrive professionally and personally. We are truly grateful to them for fulfilling our Purpose, 'To make life better for the people we serve,' every day."

The Best Medium Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.2 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 213,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

