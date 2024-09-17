Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing Companies to List of 2024 Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services

"We are genuinely honored to be recognized once again, which speaks to the commitment and hard work of our talented coworkers," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Their dedication is the foundation of our success, and we are so thankful for all they do." Post this

"We are genuinely honored to be recognized once again, which speaks to the commitment and hard work of our talented coworkers," said Pam Sexauer, President of Roth Staffing Companies. "Their dedication is the foundation of our success, and we are so thankful for all they do—not just for Roth Staffing but for the communities that benefit from their efforts. This recognition underscores our ongoing focus on creating remarkable experiences."

The Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services list is highly competitive. Great Place To Work, the global authority on workplace culture, determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1.3 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

Roth Staffing Companies has locations in Arizona: Phoenix; California: Brea, Carlsbad, Century City, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Fremont, Fresno, Fontana, Gardena, Irvine, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Ontario, Oxnard, Pasadena, Pleasanton, Roseville, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Santa Ana, Torrance, Woodland Hills; Colorado: Denver; Connecticut: Hartford, New Haven; Washington D.C.; Florida: Boca Raton, Clearwater, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando, Tampa, West Palm Beach; Georgia: Atlanta; Maryland: Baltimore, Columbia, Frederick, Rockville, Timonium; Massachusetts: Boston; Michigan: Detroit; Minnesota: Bloomington; Missouri: St. Louis; Nevada: Las Vegas; New Hampshire: Nashua; New Jersey: Paramus; North Carolina: Raleigh; Oregon: Portland; Texas: Austin, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio; Utah: Salt Lake City; Virginia: Arlington.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Consulting & Professional Services by analyzing more than 1.3 million confidential employee surveys, representing the experience of more than 8.2 million workers in the U.S. in 2023 and 2024. Of those responses, more than 157,000 came from employees at Great Place To Work Certified companies in the consulting and professional services industry, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Companies with 10 to 999 employees competed in the small and medium category. Companies with 1,000 or more employees were considered for the large category.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society – through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative, and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Cabot, Roth Staffing, (714) 939-8600, [email protected], www.rothstaffing.com

SOURCE Roth Staffing