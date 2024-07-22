Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Roth Staffing to 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

"As we focus on creating an exceptional workplace where everyone feels a sense of being cared for and positioned for success, we're excited to be recognized on this list that highlights our company culture," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. Post this

"As we focus on creating an exceptional workplace where everyone feels a sense of being cared for and positioned for success, we're excited to be recognized on this list that highlights our company culture," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "Being acknowledged as a top workplace for millennials aligns with our core values and our Purpose, 'To make like better for the people we serve.' We are committed to fostering an inclusive, values-driven and fun company culture for our coworkers across all generations."

The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

"Millennials are the largest generation in the workforce, and their experience is a strong indicator of overall company health," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work®. "These workers demand what every great workplace should provide: credible leadership, meaningful work, and a respectful, fair place to do their jobs."

"Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists," says Matt Heimer, executive editor for features at Fortune. "The expectations of this age cohort are setting a high bar for employers. Millennials place an unusually high priority on purpose-driven work and an equitable workplace. These companies are in step with these expectations, and they're setting themselves up for continued success by committing to workplaces and environments that attract this pivotal generation of business talent."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations across 20 states and the District of Columbia. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting, Ledgent Technology, Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

The organization Roth Staffing consistently ranks on Fortune's Best Workplaces list for PEOPLE Companies that Care, Medium Workplaces, Consulting and Professional Services and Women. In 2022 and 2023, Roth Staffing was ranked #1 in the category of the "Best Staffing Firms to Work For" by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). ClearlyRated has named the organization to their list of "Best of Staffing Client Satisfaction," "Best of Staffing Talent Satisfaction," and "Best Staffing Firms for Women."

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk-takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

