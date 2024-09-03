Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name V3Gate #38 on 2024 Best Small Workplaces List

V3Gate has been ranked #38 on the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This prestigious annual list highlights top companies, chosen based on employee feedback, and celebrates organizations that excel in fostering a positive work environment.

To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 31,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.