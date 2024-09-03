Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® Name V3Gate #38 on 2024 Best Small Workplaces List

V3Gate has been ranked #38 on the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine. This prestigious annual list highlights top companies, chosen based on employee feedback, and celebrates organizations that excel in fostering a positive work environment.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine rank V3Gate #38 on the 2024 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ List. This highly regarded annual list of 100 companies is based on employee feedback and recognizes organizations committed to creating a remarkable employee experience based on trust, respect, credibility, fairness, pride, and camaraderie.
To determine the list, Great Place To Work analyzed the survey responses of over 31,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees.
"We are immensely proud to be honored by Fortune as a Best Small Workplace," said Oscar Valdez, CEO. "At V3Gate, building a supportive and positive company culture has always been a top priority, and we remain dedicated to maintaining a workplace that aligns with our mission and values."
Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.
"Some of the strongest work cultures we measure every year come from companies with relatively small headcounts," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. "Companies that make this highly competitive list offer the care and support found at companies 10 times their size."
V3Gate has also been recognized as a Great Place To Work Certified™ organization for 4 years running, and continues to make adjustments in the workplace to better meet the needs of all employees.
