Fortune Names Findem One of America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024

Innovations embedded into our company's DNA – whether it's developing a platform that pushes the boundaries in the talent space or developing a culture that celebrates everyone's unique contributions, we're always keeping innovation at the forefront Post this

"It's a tremendously powerful validation to be included on this list. Innovation is embedded into our company's DNA – whether it's developing a platform that pushes the boundaries in the talent space or developing a culture that celebrates everyone's unique contributions, we're always keeping innovation at the forefront," said Findem CEO Hari Kolam. "I firmly believe a company is only as great as the team behind it, and ours is exceptional. They give their all every day to ensure the success of Findem and our clients, and this win is a reflection of their impact."

America's Most Innovative Companies for 2024 were chosen based on surveys of employees and industry experts, as well as the quantity and value of their patents. Thousands of companies nationwide were eligible for inclusion on this list, the surveys were sent to more than 35,000 people and the final list includes the 200 U.S. companies that received the highest scores.

About Findem

Findem's Talent Data Cloud combines 3D data with AI to automate and consolidate top-of-funnel activities across the entire talent ecosystem, bringing together sourcing, CRM and analytics into one place. By unlocking insights about people and the labor market that no one else can, Findem provides the ultimate competitive advantage and transforms the way talent teams plan, hire and manage talent. Built to solve enterprise challenges at scale, with Findem, customers like RingCentral and Intuitive are delivering continuous pipelines of top, diverse candidates, while creating better talent experiences. Visit us and request a demo at www.findem.ai

Media Contact

Rebecca Scanlan, Findem, 1 303-733-0328, [email protected], www.findem.ai

SOURCE Findem