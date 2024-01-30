"Forty-Seven Days With Jesus", Starring The Chosen's Yoshi Barrigas & Catherine Lidstone, Coming To Over 800 Theaters In A Special Three-Day Fathom Event

"This film is a gentle, non-judgmental reminder to step back and reevaluate what really matters," says Producer Kristen Brancaccio. "Whether you're someone who is seated in a pew every Sunday or knows nothing about the Easter story but wants to feel inspired, this movie has something for everyone." Post this

Featuring an unforgettable original soundtrack, Forty-Seven Days with Jesus contains a powerful portrayal of Jesus' life that reminds us all of The Gospel's enduring impact.

Alongside Barrigas and Lidstone, Forty-Seven Days with Jesus also stars Cameron Arnett (Overcomer) and Joshua Triplett (Grey's Anatomy). The film is directed by Emilio Palame and David M. Gutel who also wrote the film with the Executive Producer Rolland Jacks. Palame is producing alongside Donald Nguyen and Kristen Brancaccio for Reel Big Studios in conjunction with Vero Entertainment. Words and music written by Jacks, arrangements and orchestration by Palame (Nickelodeon's Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide), vocal arrangements/production by Grammy Award-winner Darlene Koldenhoven (Sister Act 1 & 2) and underscore composed by Palame, Guy Moon and Michael O'Neill.

"This movie radiates hope. It's about a modern-day family that is very relatable: they're dealing with health challenges, they're putting work first and they're just so disconnected from one another," shares Producer Kristen Brancaccio. "Forty-Seven Days with Jesus is a gentle, non-judgmental reminder to step back and reevaluate what really matters. Whether you're someone who is seated in a pew every Sunday or knows absolutely nothing about the Easter story but wants to leave the theater feeling inspired—this movie has something for everyone."

Tickets for the "Forty-Seven Days of Jesus" are available now for purchase HERE and can also be purchased via participating theater box offices. A complete list of theater locations (subject to change) can be found at Fathom Events.

For more information on Forty-Seven Days with Jesus, please visit FortySevenDaysFilm.com.

About Fathom Events:

Fathom Events is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit FathomEvents.com.

About Reel Big Studios:

Reel Big Studios is a production company based in Orange County. They specialize in producing coming-of-age, family films and musicals. Their focus is on creating relatable, heartwarming content that appeals to a wide audience, combining the challenges of growing up with themes of friendship and adventure.

About Pinnacle Peak Pictures:

Pinnacle Peak Pictures is a leading faith and family-friendly film production and distribution studio created in 2005 by Michael Scott and David A.R. White. The studio is responsible for breakout theatrical films including God's Not Dead, The Case for Christ, Do You Believe? and the upcoming God's Not Dead: In God We Trust (Fall 2024).

The mission of Pinnacle Peak Pictures is to establish themselves as a full-service production and distribution company focusing on theatrical film and international TV & video distribution in the family and inspirational marketplace. It is their goal to tell stories that are not only entertaining and compelling, but to do so in a way that the whole family can enjoy. Their web site is www.pinnaclepeakpictures.com

