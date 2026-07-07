Forty Years of Living with Nature: Whitten Architects marks four decades of residential architecture rooted in the natural landscape

"There is something deeply meaningful about knowing a house we designed thirty years ago is now welcoming a new generation. That kind of permanence, a life fully lived and nurtured inside something we helped bring into being, is why this work matters to us." - Rob Whitten, Founder and Principal Post this

"There is something deeply meaningful about knowing a house we designed thirty years ago is now welcoming a new generation. That kind of permanence, a life fully lived and nurtured inside something we helped bring into being, is why this work matters to us," says Whitten.

"One of the unforeseen benefits of the home has been that our children are hoping to continue to occupy it and an adjacent lot when we are gone. It feels like it has become a legacy that we can pass on to the next generations—something far greater than what we had hoped for at the beginning," says Mac and Sue, Whitten Architects clients since 2007.

Listening Before Drawing

Long before "biophilia" became an architectural buzzword, Whitten was practicing it. Every project begins not at the drafting table but on the site itself—reading its climate, topography, drainage, prevailing winds, and microclimates as a complex system. The New England landscape, Whitten has long said, is both the firm's most powerful partner and its most demanding one. A tough climate edits out everything that doesn't belong.

"We don't treat a site as a blank slate. Rather than imposing a pre-conceived footprint, we follow the lead of the land. We strive to marry indoors with outdoors so completely that the home ceases to be a barrier and instead becomes a medium through which you can truly live with nature," says Whitten.

"When we look out, we feel that we are living in the landscape," says Harry and Anne, longtime Whitten clients.

That conviction has been recognized. The firm earned its first AIA Maine design award in 1993 for the Little Diamond Boathouse. More than thirty years later, winning the first-ever AIA Maine Architrave Award in 2024 felt, by Whitten's account, like a meaningful bookend—proof that vernacular sensibility and high-performance building, executed with care, remains as relevant now as it ever was.

Going Far Together

There is an African proverb that has long served as the studio's north star: "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." In an industry often enamored with the singular starchitect—one designer from whom all ideas flow—Whitten has found that going far, together as a studio, produces a much more profound and tested architecture.

By the time a client moves into a Whitten home, the design has been refined and pressure-tested by decades of collective experience and a network of long-tenured collaborations with trusted landscape architects, builders, engineers, and artisans. That collaborative friction polishes each idea, resulting in a home that is as technically resilient as it is aesthetically soulful.

"The detail-oriented team listened to all of our ideas and incorporated them in a way that reflected our budget. We appreciated their creative suggestions and trusted that they would result in a beautiful end product. The design, process and final outcome all exceeded our very high expectations," says clients Kevin and Nicole.

Mentorship has been equally central to the Whitten Architects culture. Watching the architects who got their start at Whitten go on to found their own firms is, by Rob Whitten's account, one of the most meaningful parts of the Whitten Architects legacy. Today, principals Russ Tyson and Tom Lane, along with Senior Associate Will Fellis, carry that culture forward. The firm's most recent promotions—Adam Darter, Ian Parlin, and Jesse Patkus to Associate in 2025—reflect a continuing commitment to growing talent from within.

The Next Forty Years

As work becomes more digital and remote, people are spending more time at home than ever before. The Whitten team is increasingly drawn to the growing field of environmental neuroscience, which confirms what they have long believed intuitively: daily exposure to nature is essential for reducing stress and improving mental and physical well-being.

"We are most excited by the opportunity to design homes that serve as a restorative daily connection to the natural world—a necessary physical antidote to our increasingly mediated and digital existence," says Russ Tyson, principal.

The opportunity to help people intentionally invite nature back into their daily rhythms—through climate-responsive design, threshold spaces aligned with the rhythms of sun and wind, and an architecture that deepens rather than imposes upon its relationship with the environment—feels, to the team, like the most exciting challenge of the next forty years. Technology is the means. Living well is the end.

Media Contact

Rebecca Falzano, Helm Digital, 1 (207) 747-1650 707, [email protected]

SOURCE Whitten Architects