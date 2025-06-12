Forum Communications International Partners with Matrice.ai to Revolutionize Safety and Emergency Response with Vision AI Technology

Forum Communications International, a leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology and marketing partnership with Matrice.ai, a pioneering Vision AI company known for its cutting-edge AI Vision Factory solutions.

RICHARDSON, Texas, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forum Communications International, a leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology and marketing partnership with Matrice.ai, a pioneering Vision AI company known for its cutting-edge AI Vision Factory solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance safety and emergency response capabilities in critical facilities worldwide.