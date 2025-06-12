Forum Communications International Partners with Matrice.ai to Revolutionize Safety and Emergency Response with Vision AI Technology

Forum Communications International, a leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications solutions, is excited to announce a strategic technology and marketing partnership with Matrice.ai, a pioneering Vision AI company known for its cutting-edge AI Vision Factory solutions.
With this partnership, Forum Communications International will integrate its innovative ForumAlert solution - including ForumAlert Core+ Smart IP End Points - with Matrice.ai's sophisticated Vision AI Factory platform. This integration will deliver Vision AI-based instant alerting and emergency response communication solutions tailored for various high-risk environments such as Oil and Gas Operations, University Campuses, Public Venues, Warehousing, Seaports, and Airports.
Enhancing Safety and Response Capabilities
The combined technologies promise a transformational impact on safety and emergency response protocols:
- Instant Alerting: Leveraging Vision AI to detect and respond to potential threats or emergencies swiftly and accurately.
- Comprehensive Coverage: Ensuring critical areas are monitored and protected, enhancing overall facility security.
- Seamless Integration: Utilizing Smart IP End Points to provide real-time alerting and data sharing. - Real-Time Conferencing: Using Forum's conferencing engine to instantly connect emergency responders and key stakeholders.
A Commitment to Innovation and Excellence
"At Matrice, we believe real-time vision AI must be actionable - not just analytical. Partnering with Forum allows us to close the loop between detection and response. Together, we are not just identifying emergencies faster - we are enabling systems to act on them in seconds. This kind of intelligent, integrated infrastructure will redefine safety standards across critical industries," said Dipendra Jha, Co-Founder & CTO at Matrice.ai.
