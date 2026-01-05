Forum Communications International Unveils ForumAlert AI Trigger™: Enabling AI Vision and Sensory Applications

"ForumAlert AI Trigger is a transformative and versatile, enabling AI at a physical level to save lives and protect assets. Our customers will immensely benefit from utilizing our powerful module and API to leverage AI practically" says Dr. Raj Natarajan, CEO of Forum Communications International. Post this

The ForumAlert AI Trigger has already been successfully integrated with the Matrice AI vision system. The AI Trigger can act upon the standard API from detection systems like airport defibrillator door open sensor systems and other intelligent Sensor Systems.

The ForumAlert AI Trigger module and API will be available commercially in early 2026.

About Forum Communications International:

Forum Communications International is a leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications technologies, committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency across various sectors based on its powerful and proven Secure Communications Platform. Our systems are deployed in over 325 customer locations across 20 countries, serving military, government, and commercial sectors.

