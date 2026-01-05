Forum Communications International Unveils ForumAlert AI Trigger™: Enabling AI Vision and Sensory Applications

Forum Communications International is thrilled to announce the launch of ForumAlert AI Trigger™, an advanced AI enablement module tailored for AI vision and sensory applications across multiple market verticals.
RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ForumAlert AI Trigger incorporates a customizable intelligent layer, effortlessly adapting to AI-based vision and sensory inputs. Seamlessly integrated with the ForumAlert Core Controller system, it detects anomalies in real time, triggering Forum's extensive ecosystem of alerting peripherals. In response to detected critical situations, the AI Trigger activates emergency strobes, sirens, PA systems, and initiates notifications and live conferences.
Designed for both cloud and on-premises deployments, the ForumAlert AI Trigger module caters to critical facilities like manufacturing plants, warehouses, airports, seaports, educational institutions, public enterprises, and emergency medical centers. By converting AI-generated inputs into intelligent physical actions, ForumAlert AI Trigger significantly enhances safety and asset protection.
The ForumAlert AI Trigger has already been successfully integrated with the Matrice AI vision system. The AI Trigger can act upon the standard API from detection systems like airport defibrillator door open sensor systems and other intelligent Sensor Systems.
The ForumAlert AI Trigger module and API will be available commercially in early 2026.
Forum Communications International is a leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications technologies, committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety, security, and operational efficiency across various sectors based on its powerful and proven Secure Communications Platform. Our systems are deployed in over 325 customer locations across 20 countries, serving military, government, and commercial sectors.
