Forum Communications International's Flagship Consortium III System Attains Significant Certification from the US Department of Defense

"We have been supplying our Secure Communications and Conferencing products to the DoD and other government agencies for the last 30 years. Being on the DoD Information Network Approved Products list for many years is a testament to our commitment to excellence." CEO, Dr. Raj Natarajan Post this

The system was tested and certified for deployment as a Physical Server or Virtual Machine Server. This year certification included an advanced software version supporting Oracle Linux 8.

The approved products list can be viewed at: https://aplits.disa.mil/apl

Consortium III System and Platform Products Overview:

The Consortium III UCCS system delivers real-time audio-conferencing capabilities tailored for the Department of Defense. This multifaceted system encompasses features such as scheduling, configurable security levels, internal recording, and programmable Blast Dial conferences. Beyond conferencing, the platform extends its capabilities to emergency alert and response communications management, facilitating the establishment of secure, private, and instantaneous communication links among designated group members—whether one-to-one or one-to-many. In a world where swift decisions, rapid responses, and the imperative need for privacy and confidentiality prevail, Consortium III system platform-based products ensure that the right individuals can connect promptly, thereby contributing to more effective collaboration and faster issue resolution.

Key Reference:

Memorandum for Approved Products Certification Office: Department of Defense Information Network Approved Products List Recommendations for Forum Communications Consortium III Unified Capabilities Conference (UCCS) Software Release 13.0.0 (TN# 2308901/R2-16269-U)

About Forum Communications: With a legacy spanning three decades in secure communications and emergency response communications, Forum Communications International stands as a leader in providing industry-leading, secure, real-time emergency alert and conferencing products and solutions. The company's offerings, including intelligent peripheral products, are based on the powerful Consortium™ communications technology platform.

Forum's diverse range of products caters to various use cases, including commercial airport and air force base emergency alert systems, medical emergency response systems, military secure conferencing systems, critical enterprise operations alert systems, facility incident response systems, and secure private hotline/instant team reach business communication systems. The company offers both on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

