Forum Communications Unveils Advanced ForumAlert™ IP Product Family

Forum Communications International announced today the launch of its most advanced suite of IP-based emergency response communications solutions, the ForumAlert™ family of products, designed to serve a variety of vertical market segments.

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ForumAlert Advanced Technology Product suite comprising of ForumCore Centralized Controller with GUI functionality and a range of Smart Secure IP based End Point devices is set to revolutionize the way organizations handle emergency communications, providing a reliable, secure, and efficient platform for real-time response.