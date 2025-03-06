Forum Communications Unveils Advanced ForumAlert™ IP Product Family

Forum Communications International announced today the launch of its most advanced suite of IP-based emergency response communications solutions, the ForumAlert™ family of products, designed to serve a variety of vertical market segments.
RICHARDSON, Texas, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ForumAlert Advanced Technology Product suite comprising of ForumCore Centralized Controller with GUI functionality and a range of Smart Secure IP based End Point devices is set to revolutionize the way organizations handle emergency communications, providing a reliable, secure, and efficient platform for real-time response.
The ForumAlert Centralized Controller system and advanced IP endpoint devices have been tailored for diverse sectors, including airports, military bases, schools, critical manufacturing facilities, large enterprises, and emergency medical centers. ForumAlert™ seamlessly integrates real-time conferencing, instant alerts, and smart IP-based endpoint devices, ensuring compliance with Department of Defense, industrial safety, and law enforcement standards.
About Forum Communications International:
Forum Communications International is a market leader in Incident Alert and Emergency Response Communications technologies, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that enhance safety, security and operational efficiency across various sectors. Our systems are deployed in over 300 locations across 10 countries, serving military, government, and commercial sectors.
