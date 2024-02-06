Forum Plastics LLC Registers New DBA as Forum Contract Manufacturing

"Forum Contract Manufacturing may be one of the best kept secrets in the medical device, industrial, and military and defense industries. Forum has incredible on-time delivery and unparalleled quality and is on a constant quest to lower cost while reducing our carbon footprint." Post this

Forum promises to continue its legacy of partnering with clients to develop and manufacture complex products with a constant eye on quality. Notably, Forum continues to meet the requirements for ISO 13485:2016, a standard in quality for the design, production, installation, and servicing of medical devices. The company also holds ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems. In addition, Forum is ITAR compliant and registered with the FDA under Medical Devices, enabling clients to proceed with peace of mind that their products will be produced with the utmost precision, quality, and sensitivity.

Throughout its 30+ year history, Forum has dynamically grown in response to client demand, market trends, and technological developments, allowing it to remain at the forefront of not just molding but also value-added services such as printing and laser marking, cleanroom manufacturing, automated assembly, and prototyping. "Forum Contract Manufacturing may be one of the best kept secrets in the medical device, industrial, and military and defense industries," said Mark Polinsky, President of Forum. "Forum has incredible on-time delivery, unparalleled quality, and is on a constant quest to lower cost while reducing our carbon footprint."

While the new DBA name more accurately reflects Forum's ability to partner with manufacturers with a variety of contract manufacturing needs, the brand remains focused on the tenets that have helped it achieve success over the decades. Forum prides itself on a customer-focused approach by providing project support throughout the entire development and manufacturing process. Clients experience quick response times, program management services, and assistance through every stage of the development process from concept to final parts approval. The result is a contract manufacturing partnership with Forum that empowers clients to achieve even the most challenging engineering requests with accuracy and excellence.

About Forum Contract Manufacturing

Based in Waterbury, CT, Forum Plastics LLC is a global contract manufacturer and partner of OEMs with a foundation in engineering and expertise in complex geometries and technically challenging injection molding, insert molding, and overmolding. For over 30 years, Forum has supported the manufacturing needs of clients across industries, most notably for medical devices where precision, accuracy, and quality are of the foremost concern. Forum provides molding services as well as mold design and fabrication, prototyping, multi-component assembly, and pad printing services, among others. Visit www.forumcm.com for more information.

