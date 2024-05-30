Forward announces $16M seed round led by Commerce Ventures, Elefund and Fiserv

"Most software companies get the technical part right, but fail to achieve their business goals. We believe many software companies who have 'integrated payments' should be generating greater revenue from these products, and Forward is here to help them do that." Post this

In addition to providing financing and technology, financial technology leader Fiserv (NYSE: FI) is utilizing Forward capabilities to expand and enhance the payment services it provides ISVs, including managed PayFac services.

"With our expansion into the managed PayFac space we are making it even easier for our clients to access payment services and go to market faster," said Jon Halpern, SVP and Head of ISV at Fiserv. "Fiserv and Forward are moving the industry into the future with a collective commitment to power the ISV experience."

"The Forward team has an incredible vision for the future of integrated payments, built a product that will re-define the category, and have empathy and passion for helping SaaS companies succeed in their payments journey," said Commerce founder and managing partner Dan Rosen.

Ten years ago, less than 10% of credit and debit card volume was integrated with software, and analysts at JPMorgan Chase are now forecasting software market share of payments to reach 50% of the U.S. market by 2030.

"We want this seismic shift in the industry to benefit software companies,' said founder and CTO Derek Victory. "Payments should feel like an extension of their brand, not a disjointed hand-off."

Forward is giving back to the software community with a payments offering we wish existed when we were operating vertical SaaS companies. We care about your success and want payments to help our partners make their core business more profitable. Our offering includes a payment facilitation software and services platform built by software creators for software creators. Payments expertise in program design, technical integration in less than a week, on-going merchant sales support, and the ability to migrate to a registered payment facilitator at any time.

