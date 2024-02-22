Forza shows its cards at KBIS 2024 in Vegas: Unveils world's first 48-inch Induction Range with single oven cavity

Winning hand includes new colors, finishes, and a French door refrigerator

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forza is going all-in at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS) in Las Vegas, Nevada, from Feb. 27 to Feb. 29 in booth W1409. The showcase will be a full house, revealing the world's first 48-inch induction range with a single oven cavity—plus another three of a kind: all new colors, finishes, and a French door refrigerator to complete the suite.

"We're putting on quite the show in Vegas, not only premiering the world's first 48-inch induction range with a single oven cavity, but also the first time we've ever offered a refrigerator," said Marco Guerzoni, Forza Director of Marketing and Product Development. "Our customers have been requesting a matching kitchen suite, and now they can have a full set of radically designed appliances in their homes."

KEY SHOWCASES AT KBIS THIS YEAR:

48-inch Induction Range: The world's only 48-inch induction range with a single oven cavity. Radically designed with the largest continuous usable cooking surface, it includes seven induction zones, two of which are Infinito™ Zones that couple two burners to create a bridged, larger zone.

Air Fryer: Thanks to its braided mesh shape, which allows the passage of air and heat inside and the combination with True Euro Convection of the oven, Forza's AirFryer guarantees a uniform cooking of food. The air fryer basket is available on all Forza ranges.

Four new matte colors: Naturale Green, Eterno Blue , Divino White and Intenso Black.

, and Intenso Black. New finishes for the knobs and oven bar include Brushed Brass, Brushed Copper and Matte Black. The classic stainless-steel knobs maintain its iconic red "racecar" stripe.

36-inch French Door Refrigerator: Offering a fridge in its product line up for the first time, this counter-depth appliance boasts 20.3 cubic feet of capacity and an automatic ice maker that churns out 4.5 pounds of ice per day.

This year, Forza has been chosen as a Best of KBIS Finalist and will be featured on the Hard Hat Media Tour and KBB West Hall Tour. Learn more on the show directory: https://kbis2024.smallworldlabs.com/http://www.forzacucina-com-experience-forza.

