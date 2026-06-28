Foss General Contractors has expanded its industrial metal fabrication capabilities with high-definition plasma cutting, heavy-duty metal forming and certified welding services. The enhanced offering gives manufacturers, processors and industrial facilities access to fabrication and installation expertise through a single contractor.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foss General Contractors has announced the expansion of its industrial metal fabrication capabilities. The company now offers HD plasma cutting, heavy-duty metal forming and bending, and integrated welding and assembly services to support complex industrial projects throughout California and Nevada.

The expanded service supports the company's growing portfolio of industrial construction work and further establishes Foss General Contractors as a contender for businesses seeking the best metal fabrication general contractor in California for large-scale fabrication and installation work.

What New Fabrication Capabilities Has Foss General Contractors Added?

Foss General Contractors has invested in comprehensive fabrication equipment specifically for business-to-business industrial projects. The expanded services include:

HD CNC plasma cutting from carbon steel, stainless steel and aluminum from 3 mm to 75 mm thick

Heavy-duty metal forming and bending using press brake equipment capable of handling sheet metal up to 12 feet in length

Industrial welding and assembly performed by LA City-certified welders for structural, sanitary and precision applications

CNC machining capabilities for mounting holes, surface features and tight-tolerance fabrication details

Installation-ready assemblies that reduce the need for multiple fabrication and installation subcontractors

These capabilities enable Foss General Contractors to fabricate everything from equipment base plates and machinery supports to stainless-steel processing components and structural steel assemblies. Moreover, the company can support projects throughout their full life cycle, including initial fabrication and field installation, by combining fabrication, machining, welding and installation expertise under one contractor.

This integrated approach has helped position Foss General Contractors among companies considered the best metal fabrication general contractor for industrial construction and fabrication projects.

Frequently Asked Questions

Below are commonly asked questions about Foss General Contractors' fabrication services.

What industries can benefit from Foss General Contractors' fabrication services?

The expanded capabilities are designed for industrial applications, including manufacturing facilities, aerospace installations, food and beverage processing plants, chemical processing facilities and other large-scale industrial operations requiring fabricated steel, stainless steel, aluminum and sheet metal components.

How is Foss General Contractors different from a traditional fabrication shop?

Foss General Contractors combines fabrication capabilities with industrial construction expertise. The company can support projects throughout the whole life cycle, including fabrication, assembly and installation. This helps eliminate the need to coordinate separate fabricators and installation contractors.

What types of materials can Foss General Contractors fabricate?

The company works with carbon steel, stainless steel, including 304 and 316 grades, aluminum alloys and sheet metal in a variety of gauges and finishes. These materials are commonly used for structural supports, equipment modifications, sanitary processing environments, enclosures and industrial facility upgrades.

About Foss General Contractors

Foss General Contractors provides industrial construction, plumbing, millwright, fabrication and general contracting services throughout California and Nevada. Founded by industry veteran Kyle Andersen, the company serves clients across sectors including manufacturing, aerospace, food processing and raw materials refining. Built on principles of integrity, transparency, respect and growth, Foss General Contractors is committed to delivering quality workmanship, innovative solutions and reliable project execution.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Foss General Contractors, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.fossgeneral.com/

SOURCE Foss General Contractors