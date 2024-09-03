Foster Care Ministry "How-To" Book Released by Large Church Pastor

"Currently, 90% of churches in America do not do anything in this area of ministry, and 38% of the average congregation in America said they are interested in helping in foster care ministry if they knew how." Post this

"Currently, 90% of churches in America do not do anything in this area of ministry, and 38% of the average congregation in America said they are interested in helping in foster care ministry if they knew how," Griffith said. "I want to increase the number of Christian churches supporting foster parents, and the number of Christians fostering children."

In addition to writing his book, Griffith is the former founder and CEO of a faith-based nonprofit organization, called 1Hope Together, which brings people together to support foster care. He hopes his efforts will lead more churchgoers and church leaders to take action to support foster families.

"48% of lead pastors say they would put foster care ministry in the vision of their church if they only knew how – that's why I wrote the book," Giffith said. "Foster care ministry is a mandate from God to the church, not an option."

"Fostering Jesus: Answering the Call to Foster Care in the Home and Church"

By Dr. Bob Griffith

ISBN: 9781664299474 (softcover); 9781664299498 (hardcover); 9781664299481 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press and http://www.fosteringjesus.com

About the author

Dr. Bob Griffith serves as the lead pastor of Christ Chapel (christchapel.org), a multi-generational and multicultural church in the Washington, DC, suburbs of Northern Virginia. His wife, Wendy, is an ordained minister and public speaker and has been instrumental in impacting the foster care system with policy creation, adoption awareness, and recruitment. Dr. Griffith has also advocated for vulnerable children at the local, state and national levels, with his work recognized by Outreach Magazine and K-Love radio and was promoted from the United States congressional floor. To learn more, please visit https://www.fosteringjesus.com/.

