Foster Consulting™ Launches AI-Assisted Content Creation Course for Professionals Who Refuse to Cut Corners

ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and other AI writing tools are widely accessible, but many professionals are using them without the strategy, editorial judgment, or guardrails required to produce reliable content. The result is a growing wave of AI-assisted content that looks polished on the surface but quietly damages credibility: inaccurate claims, weak SEO foundations, and content that fails to rank or convert.

Foster Consulting™ developed the course to address this gap by teaching professionals how to integrate AI into a defensible content process—rather than letting the tool drive the work.

The course is structured around a six-part framework: Strategy, Planning, Craft, Guardrails, Refinement, and System. Participants learn how to build a repeatable content process that aligns AI capabilities with human expertise. The methodology is grounded in Google's E-E-A-T—Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, and Trust—the principles that increasingly determine which content search engines reward and which content audiences believe.

"Most professionals come to us frustrated," said Dana Hinders, Director of Content Operations. "They've been experimenting with AI tools for months, but still aren't seeing results they can stand behind. The problem isn't the technology—it's that no one has taught them the strategic and editorial judgment that has to come first. That's exactly what this course fixes."

Jennifer Weissman, Manager of Content Operations, added, "As a former attorney, I know what it means when a document has to hold up to scrutiny. Content is no different. In this course, we help participants build a process they—and their clients—can trust. AI is a powerful tool when it's guided by expertise. Without that guidance, it quickly becomes a liability."

Professionals who want to move beyond AI shortcuts and build a content process they can confidently stand behind can reserve a seat on the Foster website.

