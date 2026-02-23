Foster Consulting™ Leaders Certified at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida

Foster Consulting™ leaders complete Disney's elite customer service training to elevate client experience and strengthen their commitment to delivering world-class digital marketing results.

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foster Consulting™ Founder, Tom Foster, and Director of Marketing, Jessica Taveras, just returned from the Deliver Service Now institute's Making The Magic Customer Service Boot Camp held at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL. Already providing excellent customer/client service, the Foster team wanted to truly "Disnify" their business.

While providing exceptional customer service in today's business climate is imperative, the concepts learned at the Boot Camp transcend time. Attendees developed their "Customer Service Manifesto," which included: creating a WOW experience, focusing on the details, "Plussing" (Walt Disney's term for improvement), and how Disney uses processes daily to manage 85,000 employees and create magical vacations for its guests.

By creating their own customer service manifesto to bring back to their business and implement with their team, Tom and Jessica publicly declare that customer service is of profound importance. Showing admiration for Disney's business model, Tom and Jessica discovered the behind-the-scenes processes that make Disney hum like a well-oiled machine. Touring the backstage areas and spending time in class, they discovered the specific actions that create great customer experiences.

Vance Morris, Principal at the Deliver Service Now institute, who conducted the boot camp, had this to say: "Tom and Jessica learned how Disney creates the magic every day. They created a blueprint and manifesto based on my process, Systematic Magic, to create a service powerhouse in their niche." Morris continued, "Having a world-class operation and being the Disney of digital marketing and consulting services will certainly separate them from all competition."

By helping legal and healthcare practices generate more qualified leads, accelerate sustainable growth, and optimize internal strategy and workflows, Foster Consulting™ provides a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional digital marketing. Through data-driven insights, operational alignment, and customized growth systems, Foster Consulting™ empowers clients to scale efficiently, improve performance, and build a stronger foundation for long-term success.

