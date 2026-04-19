FosterClub Elevates Youth Voice at Congressional Foster Care Event

"Right now, there are thousands of young people from foster care doing everything right and are still struggling—not because they lack effort or potential, but because the systems meant to support them have not kept pace with their needs," said FosterClub's Jocelyn Fetting, age 22 of Illinois. Post this

"Right now, there are thousands of young people from foster care doing everything right and are still struggling—not because they lack effort or potential, but because the systems meant to support them have not kept pace with their needs," Jocelyn shared.

Jocelyn entered foster care at age 12 alongside her siblings. Despite graduating with honors and earning both her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Illinois, she described the significant barriers she faced—even while pursuing higher education.

"Even with scholarships, I worked three jobs just to meet my basic needs… Support like Education and Training Vouchers existed, but it was out of reach — not because I didn't need it, but because no one ensured I could access it."

Her testimony underscored the urgent need for reforms to federal programs supporting foster youth, including improvements to the Chafee program expanding access to education, workforce pathways, and family connections. She emphasized that success should not depend on navigating complex systems alone.

"Foster youth are not broken — we are ready. But readiness is not the problem — access and having people in our corner is."

The event highlighted six bipartisan bills, including legislation to strengthen postsecondary access, workforce opportunities, and sibling and family connections, priorities aligned with FosterClub's long-standing advocacy efforts to ensure young people have the tools, relationships, and support needed to thrive.

"Jocelyn represents exactly what is possible when young people with lived experience are given a platform," said Celeste Bodner, Executive Director of FosterClub. "Her voice brings clarity to what policy must address: not just opportunity, but access. Not just aspiration, but real support."

FosterClub has spent more than 25 years elevating youth voice to inform policy and practice at the highest levels. Through its national network of Lived Experience Leaders, the organization ensures that young people directly impacted by the foster care system are shaping the decisions that affect their lives.

As federal leaders consider new legislation, FosterClub urges policy makers and other leaders in the child welfare system to continue engaging young people like Fetting, whose insights reflect both the challenges and the solutions needed to improve outcomes nationwide.

Media Contact

Angel Petite, FosterClub, 1 5037171552, [email protected], www.fosterclub.org

SOURCE FosterClub