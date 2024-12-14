FosterClub Supports Young Peoples' Right to Speak Out Without Fear

Following a bipartisan congressional reception earlier this week, a well-respected advocate with lived experience in foster care approached a Congressperson. According to individuals in the room, he shook the Representative's hand and asked her to protect the rights of transgender individuals in foster care. Shortly after, the advocate was approached by Capitol Police, arrested and detained overnight in jail, and subsequently released. FosterClub, the national network for young people in foster care, has issued a statement regarding the incident.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yesterday, an incident occurred after an event celebrating 25 years of supporting older youth in foster care provided by the John H. Chafee Foster Care Program for Successful Transition to Adulthood program. Following a bipartisan congressional reception, a well-respected advocate with lived experience in foster care approached a Congressperson. According to individuals in the room, he shook the Representative's hand and asked her to protect the rights of transgender individuals in foster care.

Shortly after, the advocate was approached by Capitol Police, arrested and detained overnight in jail, and subsequently released.

While this is an ongoing investigation, this incident highlights a stark and urgent need: ensuring that young people with lived experience in foster care can share their voices without fear of retaliation or intimidation. Foster youth face systemic challenges that can often leave them feeling powerless. For those who step forward to advocate for change, their courage must be met with support, not suppression.

FosterClub, the national network for young people in foster care, stands firm in our belief that the voices of young people with lived experience in foster care are vital to shaping better outcomes for all who interact with the child welfare system. Their perspectives, formed by firsthand experiences, provide invaluable insights into the strengths, gaps, and opportunities for reform within foster care.

FosterClub believes all young people, especially those from foster care, deserve to be heard in environments that are safe, respectful, and free from intimidation. We call upon leaders, organizations, and communities to:

Create Safe Spaces for Advocacy: Youth and young adults should be able to share their experiences and advocate for change without fear of being dismissed, judged, or penalized.

Engage in Open Dialogue: Leaders must listen to and value the contributions of youth advocates, engaging with them in meaningful and productive ways that uphold their dignity.

Promote a Culture of Support & Inclusion: The foster care system should nurture leadership and advocacy, empowering young people to use their voices to drive systemic improvements.

Condemn Retaliatory Actions: Actions that intimidate, suppress, or target young advocates send a chilling message and undermine the progress foster youth have made in shaping child welfare reform.

Young people with lived experience in foster care are not only experts by experience—they are changemakers, leaders, and voices of hope for others in care. FosterClub condemns violence of any kind. Furthermore, we reaffirm our commitment to amplifying these voices and ensuring they are met with respect, support, and a genuine willingness to collaborate.

We urge everyone—no matter political ideology—to join us in creating a child welfare system where young people feel empowered, not silenced, and can advocate for the changes that are urgently needed.

Together, we can build a future where the voices of young people who experience foster care are heard and celebrated, not feared.

More information about the event precipitating this statement can be found at The Imprint: https://imprintnews.org/top-stories/nancy-mace-calls-police-prominent-foster-youth-advocate/256826 or the Washington Post: https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2024/12/11/assault-nancy-mace-congress-arrest/

Learn more about FosterClub: Founded in 2000, FosterClub is the national network for young people who experience foster care. In partnership with Lived Experience Leaders, FosterClub drives change in the child welfare system and directly supports children and youth. Learn more at www.fosterclub.org.

Media Contact

Celeste Bodner, FosterClub, 1 503-717-1552, [email protected], www.fosterclub.org

SOURCE FosterClub