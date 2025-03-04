Foundation Armor Concrete Sealers Ranked Best Overall Concrete Sealer in Several Categories by Bob Vila Reviewers

We are very thankful and honored to have been blind tested and reviewed, and even more thankful to be contacted and informed of our high rankings throughout the Bob Vila website. Post this

The Armor AR350 earned the "Best Overall" badge for concrete sealers that protect against staining and the Armor SX5000 earned the "Best Industrial Concrete Sealer" badge for concrete sealers that protect against sealing. The reviewer at BobVila.com said, "After a second Foundation Armor pick made our lineup, we can confidently say that we are now steadfast fans of this manufacturer."

Best Paver Sealers of 2024

The Armor AR350 earned the "Best Overall" badge for the best paver sealers and the Armor WB25 won the "Best Acrylic" badge for paver sealers. In addition to the AR350 and WB25, the Armor AR500 won the "Best for Concrete" badge! The reviewer at BobVila.com said, "Several products fared well, but we found one clear winner: Foundation Armor AR350 Acrylic Wet-Look Sealer. This concrete paver sealer offers an optimal combination of protection and durability while enhancing the look of the pavers. "

Best Driveway Sealers of 2024

The Armor AR350 earned the "Best Overall" badge for a third time, the Armor SX5000 WB won the "Best Runner Up" badge, and the Armor SX5000 won the "Best Solvent Based" badge.

Among the list of concrete sealers and paver sealers tested were the Armor SX5000 WB, Armor SX5000, Armor AR350, Armor AR500, and Armor WB25. They all ranked, and some ranked multiple times, with different reviewers and for different categories. We are very thankful and honored to have been blind tested and reviewed, and even more thankful to be contacted and informed of our high rankings throughout the Bob Vila website.

To read the reviews in full, please use the links in the article above. To inquire about Foundation Armor products, or to view our extensive product line, please visit FoundationArmor.com.

