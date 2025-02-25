Foundation Armor Launches Contractor Portal for Purchasing Concrete Sealers Wholesale

This is a great solution for busy professionals that know what they need and need it fast. Post this

The Contractor Portal also allows users to request custom blend formulations, request marketing materials, and submit photos to be featured on Foundation Armor's website and social media pages.

When asked about their Contractor Portal, Eric Schifone, a Senior Product Technician, said, "We are very excited about the launch of our Contractor Portal. We are always trying to find ways to help make the buying process easier for our customers."

Foundation Armor also launched their Product Selector Tool late last year. The Product Selector Tool helps customers determine which products are best for their application. It truly is a one-of-a-kind tool that has become very popular in the concrete industry.

The Contractor Portal and Product Selector Tool are both free to use, and available on FoundationArmor.com.

About Foundation Armor:

Foundation Armor is a multi-generational family owned and operated manufacturer of concrete and masonry sealers, concrete coatings, and sealer application tools. In 2024, several of their products were awarded Best Overall and Editors' Choice by BobVila.com. To learn more about Foundation Armor and their extensive product offering, visit FoundationArmor.com.

