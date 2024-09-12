Foundation CREF Rebrands to Foundation Specialty Finance and Expands Operations

Foundation CREF rebrands to Foundation Specialty Finance, expanding its strategic offerings with the launch of a fully integrated ecosystem for special servicing, loan origination, and fund management. This new platform streamlines processes throughout the loan life cycle, optimizing returns for investors.
SEAL BEACH, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation CREF, a nationwide private lender specializing in RTL bridge and small balance commercial lending, today announced the Company is rebranding to Foundation Specialty Finance and has launched a nationwide expansion of strategic corporate products and services.
"The rebranding of our corporate identity to Foundation Specialty Finance, combined with the broadening of our strategic activities, is consistent with our continued growth and strategic direction," stated Ron McMahan, CEO of Foundation Specialty Finance. "Foundation has developed and launched the Commercial Real Estate industry's first fully integrated technology ecosystem designed and purpose-built for special servicing, loan origination, and transaction management. We believe our integrated services and product offering is unique within our industry, provides significant value to our clients, and enables our Company and our clients to enhance and create value at every point of the loan life cycle."
Foundation specializes in tech-enabled solutions, offering its proprietary platform and the PropertyPortal™, to various stakeholders in the Commercial Real Estate industry. Foundation's technology platform provides investors, borrowers, internal teams, and institutional sellers of distressed assets with real-time data analytics, asset management information, integrated loan pricing and approval systems, and access to pre-foreclosure, pre-listing loan, and REO assets on the Company's digital marketplace, PropertyPortal™. By linking the critical points of the asset management, loan origination, and resolution cycle, the platform enhances decision-making processes throughout the real estate transaction lifecycle.
Foundation operates three integrated business verticals known as The Foundation Formula:
- Direct origination and third-party aggregation of residential transition loans (1-4 units) and small balance commercial loans;
- Provision of specialized asset management services to financial institutions, including regional private lenders, local or regional banks, and nationwide private equity firms; and
- Management of internal and third-party investment funds.
Foundation Specialty Finance, a Foundation CREF LLC affiliate, is a unique specialty finance company focused on tech-enabled solutions and proprietary platforms tailored for Commercial real estate investment and distressed asset markets. Our goal includes a strong commitment to technological innovation that facilitates risk-minded scale, and a sole focus on providing attractive returns to investors, shareholders, and partners via a growing base of operating income coupled with capital appreciation from our investment activities. Foundation: Where Wall Street meets Main Street.
Our new website, www.FoundationSpecialtyFinance.com, goes live Thursday, September 12, 2024. Existing clients will be redirected seamlessly during the transition. Foundation is licensed as a California Finance Lender under the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (License #60DBO-169043) and NMLS ID #2260234. For more licensing information, please visit www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org.
