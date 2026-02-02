Foundation Finance Announces Appointment of Andrea McCullion to President

"This appointment reflects both Andrea's proven leadership and Foundation's commitment to being the preferred finance partner for our dealer base." Post this

"As President, Andrea will lead our go-to-market and growth efforts, with a mandate to accelerate execution, deepen partner relationships, and drive alignment across the organization as we enter our next chapter. This appointment reflects both Andrea's proven leadership and Foundation's commitment to being the preferred finance partner for our dealer base."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to lead Foundation Finance into its next chapter. Our success has been built on strong relationships with our dealer partners and a commitment to operational excellence. I look forward to expanding on that foundation and delivering even greater value to the contractors and homeowners we serve," McCullion said.

Foundation was founded in 2012 and specializes in point-of-sale home improvement financing programs across the credit spectrum. Foundation operates in all 50 states and serves more than 15,000 home improvement contractors and hundreds of thousands of homeowners nationwide. Foundation has been owned by InterVest Capital Partners since September of 2022. For more information, visit foundationfinance.com.

InterVest Capital Partners ("InterVest"), a New York-based investment management firm, manages or advises funds and accounts that specialize in specialty finance and real estate investments. InterVest has significant experience investing in non-bank lending, leasing and specialty rental businesses as well as real estate and real estate debt, and its team has been operating in these areas since 1999. For more information, visit intervest.com.

