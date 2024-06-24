Foundation Finance Announces Appointment of Michael Garrity to Board of Directors

Foundation Finance is a leading point-of-sale financing provider in the home improvement industry, with nearly $4 billion in lifetime originations

ROTHSCHILD, Wis., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation Finance Company (Foundation) today announced the appointment of Michael Garrity to the Foundation Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Garrity to the Foundation Board," said Chief Executive Officer Alex Mladek. "Michael's deep experience in home improvement financing will be invaluable to Foundation as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve our contractors."