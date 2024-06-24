Foundation Finance Announces Appointment of Michael Garrity to Board of Directors

Foundation Finance is a leading point-of-sale financing provider in the home improvement industry, with nearly $4 billion in lifetime originations
ROTHSCHILD, Wis., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foundation Finance Company (Foundation) today announced the appointment of Michael Garrity to the Foundation Board of Directors.
"We are pleased to welcome Michael Garrity to the Foundation Board," said Chief Executive Officer Alex Mladek. "Michael's deep experience in home improvement financing will be invaluable to Foundation as we grow our business and pursue our mission to serve our contractors."
Garrity is the founder, executive chair and former CEO of Financeit, an industry leader in the point-of-sale financing industry in Canada. Prior to co-founding Financeit, Garrity was the founder and CEO of CommunityLend, Canada's first peer-to-peer lending service. Garrity is active in supporting other entrepreneurs through his involvement on the Canadian Council of Innovators and Canadian Lenders Association.
About Foundation Finance Company
Foundation was founded in 2012 and specializes in point-of-sale home improvement financing programs across the credit spectrum. Foundation operates in all 50 states and serves more than 12,000 home improvement contractors and hundreds of thousands of homeowners nationwide. Foundation has been owned by InterVest Capital Partners since September of 2022. For more information, visit foundationfinance.com
About InterVest Capital Partners
InterVest Capital Partners ("InterVest"), a New York-based investment management firm, manages or advises funds and accounts that specialize in specialty finance and real estate investments. InterVest has significant experience investing in non-bank lending, leasing and specialty rental businesses as well as real estate and real estate debt, and its team has been operating in these areas since 1999. For more information, visit intervest.com
Media Contact
Andrea McCullion, Foundation Finance Company, 1 8552410024, [email protected], foundationfinance.com
SOURCE Foundation Finance Company
