Foundation for Public Affairs Announces 2024 Class of Hogans Fellows

New cohort of diverse leaders selected to help advance the public affairs profession
WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Foundation for Public Affairs is pleased to announce the 2024 class of Hogans Fellows. Launched in 2023, the Hogans Fellowship was developed to focus on the retention and advancement of emerging leaders in public affairs.
Funded by the Foundation for Public Affairs, this year's class is comprised of 12 Fellows from diverse backgrounds and identities who bring unique skills and perspectives to the profession. The year-long cohort program provides skills training, mentoring and networking opportunities to mid-level professionals. The 2024 Fellows were selected by a standing committee of Council board members focused on advancing social progress in public affairs.
"We are excited to welcome the new cohort of Hogans Fellows," said Doug Pinkham, president of the Public Affairs Council. "This is a remarkable group of individuals, and we are eager to see them progress over the next year."
Maureen Kline, vice president, public affairs and sustainability at Pirelli Tire North America, and chair of the Public Affairs Council's Social Impact Committee, said, "The Hogans Fellowship provides a pathway for individuals from underrepresented groups to excel as leaders, strengthening the profession through a diversity of ideas, perspectives and talent."
"It's such an important program for the public affairs profession because we're making the leadership pipeline stronger and the field more attractive to future generations," added Pinkham.
Learn more about the Foundation for Public Affairs and the Hogans Fellowship
About the Foundation for Public Affairs
The Foundation for Public Affairs is a 501(c)(3) organization that invests in the future of the profession through workforce development initiatives to strengthen the field of public affairs. Learn more.
About the Public Affairs Council
Both nonpartisan and nonpolitical, the Public Affairs Council is the leading global association for public affairs professionals. The Council's mission is to advance the field of public affairs and to provide its 750 member companies, nonprofits and universities with the executive education and expertise they need while maintaining the highest ethical standards. Learn more at pac.org.
Media Contact
Helen Taylor, Public Affairs Council, 3017751670, [email protected], https://pac.org/
SOURCE Public Affairs Council
Share this article