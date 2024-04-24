Foundation for Public Affairs Announces 2024 Class of Hogans Fellows

"The Hogans Fellowship provides a pathway for individuals from underrepresented groups to excel as leaders, strengthening the profession through a diversity of ideas, perspectives and talent." Post this

"We are excited to welcome the new cohort of Hogans Fellows," said Doug Pinkham, president of the Public Affairs Council. "This is a remarkable group of individuals, and we are eager to see them progress over the next year."

Maureen Kline, vice president, public affairs and sustainability at Pirelli Tire North America, and chair of the Public Affairs Council's Social Impact Committee, said, "The Hogans Fellowship provides a pathway for individuals from underrepresented groups to excel as leaders, strengthening the profession through a diversity of ideas, perspectives and talent."

"It's such an important program for the public affairs profession because we're making the leadership pipeline stronger and the field more attractive to future generations," added Pinkham.

