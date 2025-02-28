Foundation MedAesthetics Launches : Seeking New Partnerships

"Our goal is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, aesthetic services that exceed expectations and set a new standard for excellence and reliability in aesthetics focused health care." added Shukla. Post this

Foundation MedAesthetics is actively seeking additional partnerships to expand its network and broaden its impact in the medical aesthetics space. By collaborating with high-performing clinics and experienced practitioners, the company aims to lead the transformation of the industry with an emphasis on quality, accessibility, and holistic patient wellness.

At the core of FMA's strategy lies a "hub and spoke" operational model, which enables the seamless delivery of premium medical aesthetics services. The company's approach is grounded in fostering clinical excellence, operational efficiency, and exceptional patient care, ensuring a holistic and transformative experience for every patient. FMA operates within a $30 billion total addressable market (TAM) and is built on two core principles: prioritizing the experience, development, and retention of providers while also meeting the evolving needs of today's informed and savvy consumers throughout their life journey.

Abhinav Shukla, Chairman and CEO, brings extensive experience leading large-scale, branded healthcare and consumer businesses across national and global markets. Throughout his career, he has led distributed organizations of over 35,000 people, serving thousands of locations with multi-billion-dollar service revenue contributions. Most importantly, Mr. Shukla's teams have overseen the care of millions of clients and patients. As Chairman, his leadership is instrumental in driving FMA's vision of becoming the premier aesthetic services network in the industry.

FMA first partnered with Southern Surgical Arts, a nationally recognized medical practice led by Dr. Chad Deal, who brings over two decades of expertise in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic medicine. Dr. Deal will serve as Chief Medical Officer of Foundation MedAesethics, bringing his clinical expertise and innovative vision to guide FMA's mission and strategic growth.

"With 15 years in the aesthetic industry, I have worked with top global practitioners and companies, continuously growing and empowering others to build successful practices while focusing on the future of technological innovation to drive our continued success." - Dr. Chad Deal, MD

Foundation Med Aesthetics continues its growth with its second partnership with Ageless Remedies. Ageless Remedies, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a premier medical aesthetics and skincare clinic known for its personalized approach to beauty and wellness. Founded in 2006 by Dr. Richard Paul Greenberg, the clinic offers a range of advanced medspa treatments. With over 30 years of experience in neurosurgery, Dr. Greenberg transitioned to aesthetic medicine, applying his extensive knowledge of lasers and injectables to help patients achieve their aesthetic goals with expert care and cutting-edge technology.

"Our goal is to expand access to high-quality, affordable, aesthetic services that exceed expectations and set a new standard for excellence and reliability in aesthetics focused health care. By fostering collaboration amongst world class physicians and care providers, we prioritize satisfaction for consumers. We will continue to invest heavily in provider and staff training to stay ahead of industry growth and to foster service innovations." added Shukla.

About Foundation MedAesthetics

Foundation MedAesthetics (FMA) is a management services organization specializing in the aesthetic services industry. Through its network of leading brands—Southern Surgical Arts, Beauty Bar at Southern Surgical Arts, LIFE at Southern Surgical Arts, and Ageless Remedies—FMA provides comprehensive support to aesthetic clinicians and ensures an unparalleled patient experience. With a footprint in Tennessee, Georgia, and North Carolina, FMA is committed to advancing the field of aesthetic medicine by fostering clinical excellence and consumer satisfaction.

[email protected], www.foundationmedaesthetics.com

