Foundation of Little Village Empowers New Latino Entrepreneurs with Launch of Juntos Lanzamos Program in English

Adding an English-language version of Juntos Lanzamos is a significant step forward. It recognizes the evolving demographics of the Little Village community, where English is the dominant language for many aspiring Latino entrepreneurs.

"Our goal has always been to serve our community in the best possible way," states Kim Close, executive director at the Foundation. "We're excited to provide this English-language option to cater to a wider range of individuals who may not be fully bilingual in Spanish but have a strong desire to embark on an entrepreneurial journey while at the same time embrace their cultural roots."

The virtual program is set to launch October 16, 2023. Enrollment is available to participants at no cost. To learn more about the English-language Juntos Lanzamos program and how it can help you launch your small business successfully, visit https://flvchicago.org.

About Foundation of Little Village

The Foundation of Little Village was founded in August 2018 with a mission to create a socioeconomic impact system for entrepreneurs of color. In this time, the Foundation of Little Village has supported more than 250 local small businesses with culturally relevant educational programming, professional services, workforce training, access to capital, and technical assistance to bridge the digital divide between youth and local businesses. In pursuit of these goals, the Foundation equips local entrepreneurs with access to bilingual, professional programming designed to support and encourage economic growth, educational opportunities, and vibrant wealth creation to more effectively propel the Little Village community forward.

