Foundation Specialty Finance Launches CONCaiRGE™, a Domain-Optimized AI Platform for Real Estate

Ron McMahan, CEO of Foundation Specialty Finance, stated: "Investment markets demand clarity and speed. CONCaiRGE™ sets a new standard, helping investors and private lenders evaluate opportunities with confidence. With ProForma+ Reports, users gain reliable analytics and lender-ready outputs." Post this

The centerpiece of the CONCaiRGE™ platform are the ProForma+ Reports, a series of downloadable outputs that translate user prompts into structured, lender-ready analysis. These include the GeoIntel™ Report for property and location intelligence, the CapitalFrame™ Analysis for financial modeling and deal structuring, the CompAlign™ Valuation for comparable property analysis, and the ZoneSure™ Compliance for zoning, permits, and regulatory checks. Together these reports cover property financials, DSCR scenarios, fix & flip projections, rental yield benchmarks, zoning and compliance checks, and side-by-side investment comparisons, helping users move seamlessly from inquiry to decision.

Over the coming months, FSF's development team will expand search and reporting capabilities to cover multifamily, small-balance commercial, mixed-use, and additional asset classes, creating a unified solution that evolves with the market and delivers value across the full spectrum of real estate investment strategies.

Ron McMahan, CEO of Foundation Specialty Finance, noted:

"Investment markets demand clarity and speed. CONCaiRGE™ is more than a tool, it's a new standard in how individual Investors and industry professionals can efficiently evaluate opportunities and improve the quality and efficiency of their work product. By integrating our underwriting and asset management experience with Impact Capitol's AI capabilities, we've created a platform that reduces friction, improves transparency, and empowers all users with insights at the point of decision. With CONCaiRGE™ and our ProForma+ Reports, brokers, Investors, and industry professionals can quickly compare opportunities, access reliable analytics, and immediately generate lender-ready outputs through our proprietary underwriting engine."

Tim Rood, Founder and CEO of Impact Capitol, added:

"ALFReD was built to replicate the decision-making of sophisticated investors. Extending that intelligence into CONCaiRGE™, in partnership with FSF, makes this expertise accessible to the broader market. Together, we've transformed AI from a back-end tool into a direct, intuitive resource for the single-family investment ecosystem."

Impact Capitol

www.impactcapitoldc.com

Impact Capitol is a data-driven investment and technology platform specializing in AI applications for real estate and capital markets. In 2024, the firm launched ALFReD, the industry's first comprehensive AI decision engine. Leveraging advanced generative AI and retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), ALFReD delivers real-time insights on real estate legal, economic, and regulatory issues using natural language processing.

Foundation Specialty Finance

www.foundationspecialtyfinance.com

Foundation Specialty Finance is a specialty finance company providing technology-enabled solutions for real estate investment, special servicing, and distressed asset management. FSF developed ACHIEVE™, the industry's first fully integrated ecosystem for loan origination, servicing, and fund management. ACHIEVE serves as the core of FSF's broader technology platform, powering tools such as CONCaiRGE™, Pyramid™, and V-Loans™, underscoring FSF's commitment to blending institutional expertise with intelligent automation to enhance returns while scaling without compromise. Foundation Specialty Finance is where Main Street meets Wall Street.

Media Contact

Georgie Palafox, Foundation Specialty Finance, 1 480-392-7308, [email protected], https://foundationspecialtyfinance.com/

Tim Rood, Impact Capital, 1 301-875-1684, [email protected], https://impactcapitoldc.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Foundation Specialty Finance